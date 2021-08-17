LACONIA — One of the city’s most prominent addiction recovery centers is now in new hands. The Riverbank House, founded in 2012 by Randy Bartlett, has been sold, and the new owners say that not much else will change.
The new owners are Miki Pike, known locally as an athletics and health coach, and Dr. Margaret Bahder, a psychiatrist whose practice in Belmont offers services including addiction recovery.
“We’re keeping it exactly the same, we’re not doing anything different. We just took it over,” said Pike.
The Riverbank House, which exclusively serves men, distinguished itself from the more common 28-day detox programs by emphasizing long-term recovery, with residents spending months at the facility while they focus on healthy activities such as hiking and kayaking, and attending multiple group meetings each day.
“The residents come here from all over the country,” said Pike, “Some stay for up to a year.”
Pike saw the model up-close, when a family member went through the program. She was so impressed that she has volunteered at the Riverbank House for the past year and a half. “It’s a great family to be part of,” she said. When she learned that Bartlett was interested in selling, she reached out to Bahder, whom she has known for 20 years, and they quickly hatched a plan.
The Riverbank House campus, at its height, included several buildings on both sides of the Winnipesaukee River, including a restaurant, art gallery and gym. Most of those other properties have been sold off, and the organization, which is formed as a for-profit business, has reduced its footprint back to its original form. Some of those other properties, said Pike, have turned into sober living houses, and as such are continuing to serve the recovery mission.
“Even the people in sober living across the river will come over, play pickleball and go for kayak rides. It’s still a family,” she said.
Dr. Bahder’s behavioral health practice includes medication assistance for those seeking to end their dependence on opioids. That technique was contrary to Bartlett’s philosophy of behavioral and spiritual change. Pike said that Bahder’s involvement in the Riverbank House shouldn’t be seen as transformative with regards to the recovery philosophy.
“It’s not a medical facility at all, it’s a recovery retreat,” said Pike. “It’s more therapy, yoga, reiki, working out, it’s a holistic approach.”
The Riverbank House can take up to 16 residents, and currently has 10.
Bartlett said he was “Very happy to see the mission go on and (I) wish the team much success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.