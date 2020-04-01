CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs has established a resource website for businesses adversely affected by COVID-19, including information about the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Declaration.
“We understand and appreciate the sacrifice that many are making, and we are doing everything we can to ease the burden many small businesses are facing,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “These critical resources will help our businesses withstand the challenges they face in the days and weeks to come.”
New Hampshire’s application for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans was approved, which will help small businesses in all 10 counties overcome the loss of revenue during the COVID-19 outbreak.
At a recent news conference, BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell outlined additional resources for businesses, including a resource portal that will be updated regularly, available by visiting nheconomy.com/covid19.
“We know that COVID-19 pandemic is having detrimental effects on New Hampshire businesses,” Caswell said. “The BEA mission is to provide them with the financial and technical resources they need to ride out these uncertain times and be ready to continue operations.”
The website is designed to be a one-stop resource, including details of emergency orders, the SBA disaster declaration and how to apply for low interest loans, unemployment information for businesses and employees, and other state and federal resources.
