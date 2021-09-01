LACONIA — Erasing stigma and remembering those who died by drug overdose were the themes of the 4th Annual Overdose Awareness Day Vigil at Bartlett Beach Tuesday evening. The vigil brought community members together to mourn, speak openly about substance abuse, and spread awareness about overdose prevention.
The vigil, hosted by Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, honors International Overdose Awareness Day, held every year on Aug. 31. Photos of those lost, prayers, and quotes were posted on the wall of the services building on the beach, serving as a backdrop for the event.
Elizabeth Eariseau of Weirs Beach came to memorialize her son, Matthew, and her cousin’s son, Joseph, who both died from substance abuse.
For Eariseau, keeping the memory of lost loved ones helps relieve her pain, because it keeps their memory alive. “Tonight they’re going to read the list of names, and everyone is going to hear the name of my Matthew,” she said.
After a prayer and brief opening remarks, speakers shared their experiences with addiction, recovery, relapse, the criminal justice system, and sober living. They discussed the guilt of harming others during addiction, the grief of losing friends and family to substance abuse, the gratitude of receiving forgiveness and support from loved ones, the necessity of finding strength even at one’s lowest moments, the power of overcoming pain, and the “gifts of sobriety” they discovered while in recovery.
Following the speakers, the names of those lost to substance abuse were read in memoriam. The vigil concluded with another prayer and a candle-lit walk of remembrance.
Asheena Miller, office administrator at Navigating Recovery, coordinated the event. “I was excited when I heard I would be organizing,” said Miller, who has lost multiple family members to substance abuse.
Miller emphasized the importance of continuing to talk openly about struggles with substance abuse, and that there is no shame in doing so.
“There is this big dark cloud above discussions about addiction,” said Erica Gilbert, a certified recovery support worker at Navigating Recovery and co-coordinator of the vigil. “Which is why we have to be loud about it.”
Gilbert, who recently lost a stepsibling to substance abuse, was helping run the event for a second time. “It’s closer to my heart this year,” she said.
As of Jan. 15, there were estimated to be 402 overdose deaths statewide in 2020, according to the New Hampshire Drug Monitoring Initiative’s 2020 Overview Report. At least 10 of those occurred in Belknap County.
Like many, Eariseau said, Matthew was doing well before his overdose. He had a job, was in love, attending Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, and seemed happy. “He was doing so well,” she said, “until we got that call— and every family who’s gone through this knows what call I mean.”
The crowd on the beach included both those who had lost loved ones to substances and those in recovery, though many in attendance said they were both. Members of local sober houses also came to show support.
Jason Hunter, William Moram, and Kyle Fontaine, all three in recovery, stood by the wall of photos together.
Hunter, who said photos of his brother and his girlfriend hung on the wall, emphasized the importance of the event for celebrating and remembering people who have died from substance abuse.
Moram agreed. “It’s so people will not be forgotten,” he said, “and feeling the loving community around us.”
Fontaine also emphasized the sense of community and benefits of connection the event fosters. “It’s about love,” he said.
Kevin Tobin, who has been sober for 23 years, was invited to photograph the evening. He said the first time he attended the vigil he was “overwhelmed” with emotion. He said, as a Laconia resident, he is proud of the strides the community is making to support those who are struggling and raise awareness about the issue.
Tobin said he’s seen the impact of the vigil on past attendees, particularly those in recovery. “Every small thing is necessary,” he said, “This here tonight, this could be a lifesaver for somebody.”
Chris Houten attended the vigil for the first time. Houten, who is over two years sober, said he wants people to know that there is hope for addicts.
“We’re normal people,” he said. “And we can change.”
Eariseau said she was thankful for the event. Being able to see Matthew and Joseph’s photos together on the wall was a manifestation of how she and her cousin, Joseph’s mother, imagine their two sons together in heaven.
“Very few people don’t know someone who has been affected by this,” Eariseau said. “I don’t know what the answers are. I wish I did.”
The vigil was sponsored by Horizons Counseling Center, The Doorway at Concord Hospital-Laconia, Sobriety Centers of New Hampshire, Isaiah 61 Cafe, the Franklin Mayor's Drug Task Force, and Partnership for Public Health.
Resources
For substance misuse and recovery support, contact:
Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, 603-524-5939 or navigatingrecovery.org.
Horizons Counseling Center, 603-524-8005 in Gilford or 603-536-2010 in Plymouth, or horizonsnh.org
The Doorway at Concord Hospital-Laconia, 603-934-8905 or concordhospital-laconia.org/programs-and-services/substance-use-services
Sobriety Centers of New Hampshire, 603-808-0185 or sobrietycentersofnh.com
Isaiah 61 Cafe, 603-524-6161 or isaiah61cafe.org
Franklin Mayor's Drug Task Force, 603-934-7446 or franklinnh.org/mayors-drug-task-force
Partnership for Public Health, 603-528-2145 or pphnh.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.