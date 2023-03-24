TILTON — A recount of the ballots for the Tilton Selectboard has confirmed the initial election results, giving Jonathan Scanlon and Katherine Dawson the win, albeit with a single-vote reduction for Scanlon.

Eric Pyra, an incumbent who lost to Dawson by seven votes, asked for the recount. His and Dawson’s numbers stayed the same in the March 22 recount: 106 for Pyra, 113 for Dawson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.