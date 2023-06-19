LOUDON — There was no checkered-flag finish at the 100th Loudon Classic this weekend thanks to wet weather and over-eager riders chasing a $55,000 first-place prize. What was intended to be a promising return for professional motorcycle racing to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway during Laconia Motorcycle Week after a 20-year hiatus proved to be a slow, wet mess of broken bikes, ambulance rides and red flags that ultimately ended in unceremonious confusion.

New England Motorcycle Road Racing, the competition’s operator, managed to collect a $250,000 purse to distribute to riders from an anonymous benefactor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.