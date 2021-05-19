LACONIA – The city is having an herbicide sprayed on five of its largest recreation fields and is asking the public to keep off the grass.
The chemical "will be laid down Friday morning and I'm asking the public to stay off until Sunday morning," Director of Recreation & Facilities Amy Lovisek said.
The five fields that will be affected are the main field at Opechee Park, the Smith Track field at Opechee Park, the baseball diamond and soccer field at Robbie Mills Park, and Leavitt Park.
Lovisek said the chemical, Tenacity – with mesotrione as an active ingredient – "is going to turn the fields a little white. It just means the weeds are dying. It’s going to turn the grass tips a little white, but we’ll mow that down. It will be safe as of Sunday, though."
– Staff report
