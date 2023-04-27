BELMONT — To showcase the campus for potential students, Lakes Region Community College is hosting a carnival-style open house on Saturday, May 6, from noon to 4 p.m.

“It’s an outdoor event for the community and to build enrollment,” explained Katie Sweet, marketing and public relations manager for LRCC. “We’ll have the Eric Grant Band here, which is big for the area. We’re going to have program stations throughout our grounds outside. Each one is going to do an interactive carnival activity that relates directly to their program.”

