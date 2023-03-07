CONCORD — As soon as Thursday, the House could hear a bill that would create financial penalties for people who declaw cats.

The bill is HB 231 and is sponsored by Rep. Mike Bordes (R-Laconia) and Ellen Read (D-Newmarket). The bill says a person could be subjected to escalating fines for removing a cat's claws without a reason that the procedure is medically necessary. Penalties range from $500 for a first offense, to $1,000 for a second offense to $2,500 for subsequent offenses.

