CONCORD — As soon as Thursday, the House could hear a bill that would create financial penalties for people who declaw cats.
The bill is HB 231 and is sponsored by Rep. Mike Bordes (R-Laconia) and Ellen Read (D-Newmarket). The bill says a person could be subjected to escalating fines for removing a cat's claws without a reason that the procedure is medically necessary. Penalties range from $500 for a first offense, to $1,000 for a second offense to $2,500 for subsequent offenses.
"HB231 Prohibiting the removal of claws from cats came out of committee 9-9 with no recommendation," Bordes wrote in a Facebook post. "I urge all common-sense animal lovers who don't want animals barbarically mutilated to email and tell your State Rep to vote yes on OTP (ought to pass). It's time we stand up for our pets!!"
The Environment and Agriculture Committee voted on the bill on Feb 28.
Bordes continued that the procedure is like removing a human's fingers or toes because when a cat is declawed, bones, tendons and nerves are severed.
Rep. Jim Creighton (R-Antrim) said declawing is rarely done in New Hampshire and the state shouldn't get between a cat owner and his or her veterinarian. However he did agree cat declawing is a "terrible thing to do." He made a motion to kill the bill.
Rep. Barbara Comtois (R-Bartnstead) also said the state shouldn't make the decision for the cat owner.
According to the New Hampshire Animal Rights League the bill could go to the House as soon as March 9. The state Legislature website says the bill is due out of committee by March 16.
Asked about the bill, Conway Area Humane Society Executive Director Tim Westwig replied, "I support banning the practice of declawing cats. It is a cruel practice."
Animal rights advocate Laura Slitt of Bartlett agrees. She said most of the time cats are declawed to prevent them from scratching furniture. She said the procedure is like severing a finger down to the knuckle. Slitt said other states, the EU and Canada have also banned cat declawing.
"When I worked in the operating room of a large Veterinary Hospital in West Hartford, Connecticut, I witnessed firsthand the suffering kittens and cats were forced to endure after having the last section of their toes amputated on each 'finger' of their paws," Slitt said. "Even under anesthesia, they screamed when the vet used a canine dog nail clipper to crunch off the toes after pushing on them to extend them. Please, if you don't want to get your housemate a scratch pad, keep their nails trimmed. It's easy to do and my cat sits perfectly still for it. I support strong animal protection bills. It's what humane societies do."
