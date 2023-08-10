GILFORD — To accomplish their policy goals, Republicans in Concord need one thing: unity. That was the pitch Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Senate President Chuck Morse made to a small crowd of party members and elected officials at the Belknap County Republican Committee’s meeting Wednesday night. 

“The House was so close this year that, at times, the Democrats ran the House,” Morse said when describing his candidacy’s purpose. Despite party support for a parental rights bill, he continued, it failed. “We couldn't get it passed. We couldn't get it passed because we didn't have enough Republicans, never mind conservative, like-minded people.

