A brouhaha over New Hampshire’s primary schedule comes as state legislators are mulling who they’ll support to be New Hampshire’s next secretary of state.

President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee’s plan to strip New Hampshire of its first-in-the-nation primary status was met by a chorus of backlash from the state’s top Democrats and from Secretary of State David Scanlan, who vowed to uphold New Hampshire’s state law requiring it to have the first-in-the-nation primary. 

