A brouhaha over New Hampshire’s primary schedule comes as state legislators are mulling who they’ll support to be New Hampshire’s next secretary of state.
President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee’s plan to strip New Hampshire of its first-in-the-nation primary status was met by a chorus of backlash from the state’s top Democrats and from Secretary of State David Scanlan, who vowed to uphold New Hampshire’s state law requiring it to have the first-in-the-nation primary.
In recent years, ensuring New Hampshire is first has taken more and more deftness: who is best positioned and equipped to execute that mantel could play a role in next week's election for the seat as secretary of state, who has sole authority to set the state’s primary date.
In New Hampshire, a joint session of the Legislature votes to appoint the secretary of state, among other officials. When the Legislature convenes Dec. 7, they will choose between two candidates.
Scanlan is a former Republican state representative who first became deputy secretary of state in 2002. He assumed his current role after the retirement of Bill Gardner, who had held the position since 1976.
Former Democratic state Sen. Melanie Levesque announced her candidacy for the position in mid-November. Levesque has primarily run on a pledge to modernize the Secretary of State’s Office and to increase voting access in New Hampshire. Earlier this year, a report by Election Law Journal ranked New Hampshire as the single most difficult state to vote in because of its lack of no-excuse absentee voting and automatic and online voter registration.
With a Republican majority in both houses, it is unlikely Levesque will unseat Scanlan, and renewed jeopardization of the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary could leverage him further.
Scanlan served as deputy under Gardner, notoriously regarded as a savvy and stalwart steward of the state's first-in-the-nation status, for over 20 years. Gardner retired in January after 46 years as secretary of state. This attempted dethroning of New Hampshire’s primary, though not a new effort, is the first Scanlan has faced since taking over.
The Daily Sun asked incoming representatives from Belknap County whether this controversy might affect their vote for secretary of state.
For those who had already decided who they’d back, the primary calendar wasn’t influential in their choice.
“It wouldn’t [affect my decision making]” Charlie St. Clair (D–Laconia) said. “Because either candidate would fight hard for it.”
For St. Clair, the importance of the state’s primary lies in its impact on the state economy, more so than its impact on the nomination.
“New Hampshire hasn’t ever really been a kingmaker,” St. Clair said. “But financially, [the first-in-the-nation primary] is a big boon to the state economy, and it would be a real loss if that went away.”
St. Clair didn't share who he would support, but said he already made his decision.
The other incoming Belknap Democrat, Matt Coker of Meredith, was more vocally opposed to the DNC’s demotion of the New Hampshire primary.
Larger states like South Carolina, he said in written communication with The Daily Sun, are more likely to support candidates backed by the national party establishment. He felt New Hampshire’s independent-minded voters created a competitive nomination environment more likely to select candidates who appeal to swing voters rather than to the party establishment. Coker has previously described himself as a moderate and independent-leaning Democrat.
He doesn’t feel, however, that the primary situation would sway his vote next week.
“I doubt the result will have any effect,” he wrote. He intends to vote for Scanlan based on “overwhelming feedback” from his constituents.
Rep. Juliet Harvey-Bolia (R–Tilton) also plans to support Scanlan, but not because of recent events.
“I’m very pleased with the job Scanlan has done so far,” she said, adding that she decided to support him before growing talk of the jeopardization of New Hampshire’s primary status. “I’m certain he will uphold the state law and ensure we’re first in the nation.”
Among those who haven’t decided yet, while they largely plan to weigh primary considerations in their choice, it’s unclear whether they will see decisive differences between the two candidates on this front.
First-time representative David Nagel (R–Gilmanton) is still taking information about the two candidates and hasn’t made a decision, but emphasized that the primary status would likely influence his decision.
“I want a secretary of state who will fight to get that to stay where it is,” Nagel said.
Russell Dumais (R–Gilford) also hasn’t made a decision.
“I’m still weighing the particulars of the two candidates,” he said. “But I will say I believe it’s very important for New Hampshire to keep it.”
