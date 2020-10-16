LACONIA — The city is telling residents that they will soon need to move portable basketball hoops out of the street rights of way.
While the portable hoops are prohibited from being in any right of way, the city has not been enforcing that regulation for several months due to the impact of COVID-19 on the City’s Parks and Recreation programs.
However, with winter approaching the hoops need to be moved so that they are no longer adjacent to public roads or sidewalks where they could interfere with snow removal operations, the city says.
According to a notice published in the city’s weekly online newsletter Laconia Links, starting Oct. 26 the Public Works Department will begin fining property owners whose hoops are still in the right of way.
The fine for obstructing a city sidewalk or street is $75 for a first offense, and $250 after multiple offenses.
Residents with questions can call the Public Works Department at 603-528-6379.
