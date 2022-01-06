MEREDITH — Things may change, of course, but with less than a month from the scheduled start of the New England Pond Hockey Classic, organizers are excited by the likelihood of a return to pre-pandemic form.
"Everything's pointing at it being a great event," said Scott Crowder, who founded what has turned into the biggest natural ice hockey event in this corner of the world.
It wasn't so big last year. Bowing to pandemic restrictions and guidelines, total capacity was restricted, and all non-hockey related amenities were canceled. This year, there aren't any protocols that would affect the all-outdoor event, said Crowder, who has since taken on a new role as director of the state's new Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development.
Crowder was fresh out of college when he hosted his first Pond Hockey Tournament on Meredith Bay in 2010. He was driven by a vision that hockey players, who might have only known the sport as it exists in climate-controlled, Zamboni-patrolled arenas, would relish the chance to play on natural ice, in the fresh air, complete with cracks and lumps and occasional snowflakes, as hockey was first developed.
If there were doubters, they were quickly disproven. The three-day tournament, with round-robin games on Friday and Saturday, followed by playoffs and championship games on Sunday, grew year after year, attracting teams from all over the eastern U.S. As a testament to how big it got, last year's event, with 130 teams and about 1,000 players, was held at about 50% its usual capacity.
That cap has been lifted for 2022.
"Our goal is to be as close, and have this event look as familiar as people expect it to look, pre-pandemic," said Crowder. That means 26 rinks of simultaneous action, as well as a beer tent, live music stage, and a food tent, all on the ice.
Speaking of ice, that's another yearly gamble that Crowder makes on Meredith Bay. As of this writing, you'd be better off with flippers and a dry suit than hockey skates on the bay, but an ice shelf has formed on the shore, and has already reached the small island that's home to the statue of Chief Chocorua. And that's right where Crowder wants it.
"We're looking at water temperature that's right where it needs to be to lock in," Crowder said. "Looking at the long range (forecast) to the event, the temperatures are great, hopefully we'll start to build more ice out there." Crowder has a Plan B, which is to move the event a mile away to Lake Waukewan, but he is optimistic about Meredith Bay.
"I'd be more confident if we had a foot of ice out there right now, but we're comfortable with where we are right now," he said.
The New England Pond Hockey Classic is a highlight for more than just hockey players – nearby hospitality businesses welcome the windfall, which comes at a time of year when they're usually quiet.
"This event brings thousands of people to our area, who stay in hotels, eat in our restaurants and do a little shopping," said Leslie Sturgeon, executive director of the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce. In addition to the economic activity, it also brings a buzz to the lakeside village. "What a vision to see pond hockey enthusiasts taking to the ice, doing something they are passionate about doing."
