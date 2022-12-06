LACONIA — A new small business will be launched at Weirs Beach this winter, after City Council agreed to enter a lease with Weirs Beach Pedal Boats.
Charles and Diane Carey fell in love with Weirs Beach over years of vacationing there: they loved it so much that in 2020 they decided to move there full time, buying a bed and breakfast on Maple Street and several small cottages to support themselves. Charles still commutes to Boston and, completing the start of their new Laconia life, the couple aimed to set up a business in the area that would allow him to work locally.
The Careys love the Weirs for its old-timey boardwalk ambiance, and brainstormed potential businesses that would add to it. Noticing that the area between the public docks and shore was largely unused, being too shallow for most motor traffic, they landed on pedal boats.
“It’s nostalgic: boardwalk, pale siding with the iconic neon sign,” Diane said. “This kind of just adds to that, you know, quintessential feel that you get when you come to the Weirs.”
Weirs Beach Pedal Boats will have six five-person pedal boats for adults: two shaped like ducks, two like swans and two like dragons. In the semi-enclosed space inside the footbridge will be an area for kiddie boats.
A small motored chase vessel will be on the water to ensure all abide by the time limits, stay safely out of the way of incoming dock traffic and are able to return to the dock.
To prevent foot-traffic congestion on the dock itself, customers will be able to sign up for a time slot at a tent on the boardwalk above. Only those boarding or disembarking in a given time slot will be on the dock below.
The Careys also met with management from Mount Washington Cruises, working out a plan to avoid pedal boat usage during docking and departures of the large lake cruiser.
These precautions addressed initial concerns of members of the city council, who agreed to lease the dock space to the Careys at its Nov. 28 meeting.
“The city has been working with [The Careys] for a long time,” City Manager Kirk Beattie said. Charles and Diane first approached the city in the early spring of last year. “They’re very easy to work with and open to suggestions.”
“We’re hoping this will bring another refreshing attraction to the Weirs and will continue to draw people into the area,” Beattie said.
