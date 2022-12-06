Pedal boats

Weirs Beach Pedal Boats will launch pedal boats from the Weirs Beach Dock, using an area between the public docks and shore too shallow for most motor traffic. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — A new small business will be launched at Weirs Beach this winter, after City Council agreed to enter a lease with Weirs Beach Pedal Boats. 

Charles and Diane Carey fell in love with Weirs Beach over years of vacationing there: they loved it so much that in 2020 they decided to move there full time, buying a bed and breakfast on Maple Street and several small cottages to support themselves. Charles still commutes to Boston and, completing the start of their new Laconia life, the couple aimed to set up a business in the area that would allow him to work locally.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.