LACONIA — When it comes to popularity contests, it helps to be the best — as in #BOLR2019.
Business owners and managers attending a kickoff party at the Laconia Country Club on Tuesday got a preview — and a leg up on the competition — of the new Best of the Lakes Region program being sponsored by The Laconia Daily Sun in partnership with the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Cummings of NERUS Strategies LLC explained the digitally driven contest to identify the best companies around, based on their standings in the various categories that will be on customer ballots at bestofthelakesregion.com.
Cummings’ company has handled several “Best of” promotions, including Best of Las Vegas, Best of Branson, and Best of Laguna Beach. The program focuses on businesses and professionals that support and serve their community, and will include articles about the winners in print and online, as well as in a glossy magazine that will be produced at the end of the campaign.
However, it will be through social media that businesses will see the greatest impact, Cummings told the group.
A lot of business marketing takes years before the results are known, but the Best of the Lakes Region “is live in the here-and-now,” Cummings said.
Adam Hirshan, publisher of The Laconia Daily Sun, has been involved in other “Best of” programs with other publications, and said he was impressed with what he saw after meeting Cummings a few weeks ago.
“This is a way to celebrate the Lakes Region and, more importantly, to promote our small businesses,” Hirshan said. “It gives readers a chance to vote, and businesses a chance to promote.”
The program has three phases: nominations in some 200 categories between March 12 and March 22; voting by closed ballot over 18 days on April 9-25; and an announcement of the winners on June 26.
A celebratory party will take place at the Naswa Resort on the evening of June 26.
Those who receive nominations will receive badges they can display on social media and in advertisements to help build support for their efforts to win “Best of” designation. Cummings urged them use the #BOLR2019 hashtag to spread their message across the internet and broaden their base of support.
There will be heavy media promotion of the contest, but businesses also have opportunities to purchase advertising in their categories, on the ballots, and in the magazine.
“I’m not selling timeshares,” Cummings said, “and there’s no cost to participate, but you can choose to get involved with emails and banner messages, including on a unique landing page.”
Businesses will even be able to do YouTube pre-rolls — the ads appearing at the beginning of YouTube videos.
“It’s a comprehensive program, with a winner’s book, write-ups in digital and print, and a high-gloss publication at 200-plus locations,” he said.
Those interested in the program will find more details at bestofthelakesregion.com.
