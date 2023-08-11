Downed lines

A damaged utility pole and a series of power lines remain downed at the county complex on North Main Street in Laconia. A mid-sized excavator clipped one of the high-tension wires Thursday morning. The operator was trapped for a time due to the downed lines, but Eversource was able to shut off the power remotely and allow the operator to escape unharmed. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — There were no injuries Thursday after an excavator clipped a high-tension wire at the Belknap County Complex and knocked out power to the surrounding area. 

“We were called there yesterday morning to a report of a crane that had taken some power lines down and someone was trapped in it and a fire,” said Police Chief Matt Canfield on Friday. “It didn’t turn out quite that way.” 

