CONCORD — New Hampshire residents who have questions or concerns about COVID-19 should contact 211.
DHHS Announces New Presumptive Positive Cases of COVID-19
DHHS has announced six new presumptive positive test results for COVID-19, bringing the total in New Hampshire to 13 cases. The affected persons are adults, 4 females and 2 males, and all have traveled to domestic or international locations. Five live in Rockingham County and one lives in the city of Nashua in Hillsborough County.
Governor Sununu Issues Executive Order for Temporary Remote Instruction and Support for K-12 Public Schools
Gov. Chris Sununu issued Executive Order 2020-04, which will transition all K-12 public schools to remote instruction and support through Friday, April 3. Schools were closed to students beginning Monday to allow districts develop a remote instruction and remote support capacity in order to transition to remote learning no later than Monday, March 23. The Department of Education will provide guidance and support to school districts as they work to develop their plans.
DHHS Recommends Child Care Centers to Remain Open
DHHS recommends that child care centers remain open. The DHHS Child Care Licensing Uint contacted licensed child care providers Monday to work together to address the Governor’s Executive Order.
CDC Guidance for Pregnant Women, New Mothers and Infants
Pregnant women and new mothers should exercise the same universal precautions for preventing the spread of COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure. The CDC has guidance on precautions people can take to keep themselves and their families healthy, including staying home when ill, frequent handwashing, avoiding being within six feet of a person who is sick, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
DHHS continues to test for COVID-19 in NH Public Health Laboratories. DHHS is updating its website daily on weekdays to include a current summary of testing actions.
For more information, visit dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/2019-ncov.htm.
