Goo Goo Dolls to play in Gilford this summer

Goo Goo Dolls is embarking on a summer headlining tour with support from Lifehouse and Forest Blakk. The 29-date tour kicks off Thursday, July 23. Among their stops at outdoor amphitheaters across North America is Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. Tickets are now on sale for the show, which will feature music from the band's 12th studio album 'Miracle Pill' released in September 2019 on Warner Records. Goo Goo Dolls was formed in Buffalo, N.Y. in 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac. Visit www.googoodolls.com for more information. (Courtesy photo/Ed Gregory & Dan Cooper)

CONCORD — New Hampshire residents who have questions or concerns about COVID-19 should contact 211. 

DHHS Announces New Presumptive Positive Cases of COVID-19

DHHS has announced six new presumptive positive test results for COVID-19, bringing the total in New Hampshire to 13 cases. The affected persons are adults, 4 females and 2 males, and all have traveled to domestic or international locations. Five live in Rockingham County and one lives in the city of Nashua in Hillsborough County. 

Governor Sununu Issues Executive Order for Temporary Remote Instruction and Support for K-12 Public Schools

Gov. Chris Sununu issued Executive Order 2020-04, which will transition all K-12 public schools to remote instruction and support through Friday, April 3. Schools were closed to students beginning Monday to allow districts develop a remote instruction and remote support capacity in order to transition to remote learning no later than Monday, March 23. The Department of Education will provide guidance and support to school districts as they work to develop their plans.

DHHS Recommends Child Care Centers to Remain Open 

DHHS recommends that child care centers remain open. The DHHS Child Care Licensing Uint contacted licensed child care providers Monday to work together to address the Governor’s Executive Order. 

CDC Guidance for Pregnant Women, New Mothers and Infants

Pregnant women and new mothers should exercise the same universal precautions for preventing the spread of COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure. The CDC has guidance on precautions people can take to keep themselves and their families healthy, including staying home when ill, frequent handwashing, avoiding being within six feet of a person who is sick, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

DHHS continues to test for COVID-19 in NH Public Health Laboratories. DHHS is updating its website daily on weekdays to include a current summary of testing actions.

For more information, visit dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/2019-ncov.htm.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report as of March 15, 9 a.m.

* Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

^ Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at New Hampshire Public Health Laboratories.

• Includes specimens sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

People in NH number
with COVID-19* 13
with test pending at NH PHL^ 95
tested at NH PHL• 379
being monitored (approximate) 450

