With only 62.9% of voters on Tuesday choosing to eliminate the register of probate position in New Hampshire’s counties — when 66.6 of the vote was required — registers of probate will continue to operate as usual until constitutional amendments muster sufficient support to eliminate the office.

“It failed to be adopted, albeit by only a small margin. But a loss is still a loss,” outgoing State Rep. Norman Silber, R-Gilford, wrote in an email on Friday, as a co-sponsor of the change. “It’s difficult to amend our state constitution, which is as it should be. At least this year it actually made its way onto the general election ballot.”

