BRISTOL — Beyond issuing an apology for the “inappropriate, demeaning and harassing comments” some Newfound Regional High School fans made against a gay player from White Mountains Regional High School during a girls basketball game earlier this month, the Newfound team is working on a way to show “that’s not who we are,” according to Principal Paul Hoiriis.
He said during a telephone interview Thursday that he had not learned of the incident– in which a parent and several students heckled White Mountains sophomore Lily Kenison – until Dec. 11. He described the comments as “definitely an unkind questioning of the gender of an athlete.”
“We determined right away one parent who was involved, and spoke to that parent,” Hoiriis said. “As far as a couple of other students who were involved, we found out subsequently and spoke to them as well.”
Hoiriis said he had a conversation with the principal at White Mountains and issued the letter of apology right away.
“When you have to write a letter such as that, it was one of the worse things to do as a principal,” Hoiriis said. “It’s unfortunate when I think I know who we are at Newfound and then find out that others have made a comment that undermines that.”
Newfound athletes have repeatedly won praise for their sportsmanship and behavior toward other teams. Hoiriis noted that when both the field hockey and football teams lost during the playoffs this year, other coaches and officials had commented on the good sportsmanship the Newfound players had shown.
“I like to think there’s more positive than negative, but there is some negative, and we’re responsible for that,” he said.
On the bright side, Hoiriis said he has heard from other local students and adults who also were unhappy with what happened on Dec. 5. Kenison’s mother, Heather, called Hoiriis on Wednesday to thank him for the apology, and told him that, after the incident, a mother and two students from Newfound had approached her to apologize for those fans, and to say her daughter is a fantastic athlete.
“We’re moving to a teachable moment,” Hoiriis said, explaining that he and Athletic Director Peter Cofran have been talking about bringing sensitivity training to the students through a school assembly.
The fact that the basketball team also is looking at a way to better represent Newfound when it travels to White Mountains on Jan. 11 is telling, he said.
“I’m proud of our students who want to step up and address this,” he said.
