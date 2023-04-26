Speare Meredith

The future site of Medcheck Urgent Care and Speare Memorial Hospital speciality medical practices on Daniel Webster Highway south of Meredith village, as seen earlier this month. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

MEREDITH — A new urgent care facility is coming to town this summer. The twin use space will include a Medcheck Urgent Care, as well as additional offices for Speare Memorial Hospital. The building will open Aug. 1, according to sources at Speare. Medcheck is owned by the hospital.

The 7,400-square-foot building is currently under construction on Daniel Webster Highway near Interlakes Animal Hospital, south of the village. The urgent care will have six exam rooms, and three offices for Speare specialty medical practices that will include Plymouth Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine, Plymouth OB/GYN, and Plymouth General Surgery.

