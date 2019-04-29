LACONIA — Amy Lovisek is the new Parks and Recreation Department director for the city.
City Manager Scott Myers announced the promotion on Friday.
Lovisek was assistant director of the department.
“Amy began her career with the City in 1993, working several summers maintaining and landscaping parks, beaches and cemeteries for the Parks & Recreation Department,” he said.
“From there, she served as Waterfront Program Director for 10 years and from 2010 to present, she has served in her current role. She has a Bachelor’s of Science from Plymouth State University in Business Management, with a minor in Coaching. In addition, Amy has completed many continuing education training opportunities during her time with the City.
“Amy is a long-time resident of Laconia and she shows passion for her profession and her community. I look forward to working with her to continue to grow the City’s recreational offerings and support our extensive network of park and beach offerings.”
The former director, Kevin Dunleavy, resigned to work in the survey section of the state Department of Transportation.
They said it
“Let’s make sure he sticks to the script.” — Councilor Andrew Hosmer, responding to a comment that a worker has been given a script for talking to motorists who are to be permitted to access local businesses despite a detour.
Facebook comment
“I agree with your publishing of it, and your logic in doing so, though, I really think that these kinds of publications should hold a disclaimer with the proper refutation of any mistruths they choose to spread.
While sunlight has a disinfecting effect, it's important to realize that it will speak to someone regardless. If you can't display two sides of the argument side-by-side, then you risk the gradual normalization of these kinds of ideas in some people. Just be careful, we don't need more people reading StormFront. — Zack Horne on the publishing of a letter to the editor from Holocaust-denier Ryan Murdough.
“Ryan has been trying to garner support for years. Suppressing his ability to come out of the shadows doesn’t mean he isn’t there. I say let him be visible and make a fool of himself” — Nancy Calzada Pelczar
“You were irresponsible to publish the letter. I support publishing various viewpoints but publishing lies hoping others will correct it is just sloppy and low.” — Mark A. Townsend.
City business
The City Council has approved a request from the Weirs Action Committee to charge $10 per vehicle to park at Endicott Rock parking lot during 2019 fireworks shows.
Clinton street
Councilors tabled a request to create a no-parking area on a section of Clinton Street.
Councilor David Bownes said he will walk the area with city Public Works officials and bring up the matter at a future meeting.
