CONCORD — Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region is one of five nonprofit organizations receiving a total of $1 million in grants from the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority to support Recovery Friendly Workplace programming.
Other nonprofits receiving money to implement the program are the Greater Seacoast Community Health/SOS Recovery Community Organization of Somersworth, Headrest, Inc. in Lebanon, Makin' It Happen Coalition for Resilient Youth, Inc. in Manchester, and Reality Check, Inc. in Jaffrey.
“The Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative demonstrates New Hampshire’s ability to work with public and private partners in a collaborative approach to solving the challenges facing our communities,” said Katherine Easterly Martey, executive director of the Finance Authority. “The ingenuity of the nonprofits awarded funding to advance this work will demonstrate how New Hampshire’s Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative can provide a roadmap for stakeholders that will empower workplaces to create healthy, safe and supportive working environments.”
New Hampshire’s Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative, led by Gov. Chris Sununu, encourages an environment where employers, employees, and communities can collaborate to create positive change and eliminate barriers for those impacted by addiction.
“By fully engaging employers as allies in the battle against the opioid epidemic, we are making huge strides in turning the tide against addiction,” said Sununu. “Employers need workers, and those in recovery need jobs. By countering addiction stigma with accurate and important information about addiction and recovery, workplaces can create a recovery-friendly environment that will promote a culture that does not discriminate against those with substance use disorder. In New Hampshire, we’re setting an example.”
The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority was allocated a one-time appropriation to administer funds on behalf of the state to support the initiative to teach employers about evidence-based practices that demonstrably reduce substance misuse in the workplace; create work environments that are conducive to enabling persons in addiction and mental health recovery to sustain and re-enter the workforce as productive members of society; train employees, including specialized training for human resources personnel; raise public awareness and provide information that supports health and safety for employees; and promote active community engagement to assist in reducing the negative impact of substance misuse and untreated mental health problems.
Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, based in Laconia, is a grassroots collaborative organization that focuses on providing a way those seeking recovery can maintain the path for a productive life without alcohol or other drugs.
