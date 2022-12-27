LACONIA — Sometime in 2020, a change happened inside Josh Brooks, a physical therapist who had taken up hiking as a weekend hobby. He had, at that point, completed the list of 48, 4,000-foot peaks in New Hampshire. He’s not sure exactly when it happened, but it did, and he emerged as a changed person, one fixated on a goal known as “The Grid,” a challenge far more daunting than hiking all 48 of the state’s highest mountains.

The Grid — “Gridiots” are those fixated on it — refers to hiking all 48 of the state’s 4,000-foot peaks in each month of the year. Do the math, and it adds up to 576 summits. Brooks completed the task on Dec. 18, with a summit of Mount Moosilauke. Once his paperwork is cleared by Ed Hawkins, the hiker who keeps the records for the unofficial scorebook, Brooks believes he will be the 133rd person who has ever accomplished the “The Grid,” finishing a little less than four years after summiting his first of the state’s 4,000 footers.

