MOULTONBOROUGH — The crowd at the originally scheduled Town Meeting on May 11 smashed records by several hundred — or it would have, had it been able to continue. However, the surge of voters was so great that there was no way to accommodate all of them in the Moultonborough Academy auditorium. The meeting was postponed and rescheduled to Thursday, June 1.

This time, every possible measure is being taken to be able to handle what could be the largest turnout in town history.

