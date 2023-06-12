LACONIA — More than 400 riders participated in the 17th annual Peter Makris Memorial Run from the Naswa Resort on Saturday morning, one of the first events to kick off the 100th Laconia Motorcycle Week. The event is a staple fundraiser for Veterans Count, the Laconia Fire Department and the Community Emergency Response Team, among other charities. According to the event’s website, over $500 million has been raised for Veterans Count alone.

Riders started funneling into the parking lot at the Naswa just after 8 a.m., where motorcycle-mounted police officers from the city, Meredith, Manchester, the University of New Hampshire, and the state police joined them as escorts. Among the growing horde of motorcycle-riding combat veterans and their fellow riders was 98-and-a-half-year-old Hope Makris, matriarch of the Naswa Resort and widow of Peter Makris, for whom the memorial run is held.

