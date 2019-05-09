CONCORD — This Saturday, you can get a REAL ID driver license or non-driver identification card at several New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles locations.
Soon, federally compliant identification will be required to board domestic flights and enter some federal facilities. A New Hampshire REAL ID driver license or non-driver identification card is fully compliant and will get you where you need to go.
Getting a REAL ID is voluntary, and other federally compliant identification, such as a passport, may also be used for domestic air travel. However, residents who wish to obtain a REAL ID will be able to get one at the following locations between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday, May 11, and the second Saturday of each month thereafter. REAL ID transactions also may be conducted at all locations during regular weekday hours.
Locations are Concord, Manchester, Nashua, Newport, Dover, and Twin Mountain. REAL IDs are only available to those who apply in person. Additional documentation is required when applying for REAL ID and should be gathered prior to your visit to the DMV. Documentation related to name changes due to marriage, divorce, adoption, etc., must be presented at the time of the transaction.
There is no additional fee for REAL ID, but if it is not time for renewal, there is a $3 replacement fee.
For detailed documentation of the requirements and facts about REAL ID, visit www.getREAL.nh.gov.
