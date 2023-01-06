Rapid response

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for mental health services has risen at least 20% nationally, according to Lakes Region Mental Health Center. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun illustration)

Last weekend's police shooting death of Gilford teen Mischa Fay has highlighted New Hampshire's and the nation's struggle with access to mental health services. The incident is still under investigation by the Attorney General's Office, leaving many blanks unfilled. What is known is that Gilford police officers were dispatched for a mental health incident, that there was a report of a knife, that a taser was discharged, and then a firearm was discharged, killing Fay with a single gunshot.

Over the last few years, police have stepped up their training to better respond to people with mentally illness or those currently in crisis, but fatalities are not a rare occurrence. As reported previously by the Concord Monitor, a majority of people killed by NH police officers over the last 10 years had a mental illness.

