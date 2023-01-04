Gilford PD

Gilford police were called to a home on Varney Point Road Left Sunday night, after reports of someone armed. The incident ended tragically with an office shooting a 17-year-old Gilford teen. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

Less than one day into the new year, tragedy struck Gilford. Seventeen-year old Mischa Fay was shot and killed by a Gilford police officer responding to reports of a resident armed with a knife on Sunday night. Sometime after their arrival, the officers encountered Fay, who allegedly was armed. One officer fired a taser. The other fired his gun, killing Fay with a single gunshot.

The shooting is under investigation by the state's Major Crimes Unit, and both officers have been placed on administrative leave, as is protocol. The body camera footage from that night, along with the identities of the officers, their reports or phone call audio remain sealed until the investigation is complete.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.