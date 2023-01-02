A resident is dead after Gilford police responded to a domestic disturbance call with deadly force at 5 Varney Point Road Sunday night. The shooting is under investigation by the Attorney General's Office. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
GILFORD — A shooting in Gilford on Sunday night left one person dead after being shot by a police officer. The state's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.
According to a statement from the Attorney General's Office, at least two officers responded to report of a domestic disturbance at 9:52 p.m. at 5 Varney Point Road Left. One of the persons involved was allegedly armed with a knife.
“During the encounter, one officer discharged an electronic taser and a second officer discharged his weapon,” wrote Michael Garrity, director of communications for the Attorney General's Office.
“No law enforcement officers have been physically injured, and there is no threat to the public.”
The Gilford police officers were wearing body cameras, according to Garrity.
As is protocol, the names of the officers have not yet been released. Garrity added that an autopsy of the victim is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3.
“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation,” Garrity wrote. “Additional information will not be released until after the autopsy is completed.”
Neighbors indicated the victim grew up in the area. Tax maps show the property is owned by the Fay family, who owns Fay’s Boat Yard. The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
