GILFORD — A shooting in Gilford on Sunday night left one person dead after being shot by a police officer. The state's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

According to a statement from the Attorney General's Office, at least two officers responded to report of a domestic disturbance at 9:52 p.m. at 5 Varney Point Road Left. One of the persons involved was allegedly armed with a knife.

