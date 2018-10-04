LACONIA — The Messer Street power substation will be a beehive of activity for months.
Workers this week began a project that will upgrade that station, and a mobile substation will have to be put in place to handle some of the power load while the work is taking place.
Kaitlyn Woods, a spokeswoman for Eversource, answered a series of questions about the project.
1. What sort of upgrades will be done? Can you be specific?
We will be installing new transformers to replace old equipment that is ready to be retired to meet increased demand for electricity in the region and enhance reliability for our customers. Additionally, we will be installing new automation technology in the substation that will enhance the ability of our system operators, who manage the electric system in our System Operations Center in Manchester, to remotely isolate trouble spots on our main distribution lines coming out of the substation and reroute power to customers. This technology helps to reduce the number of customers impacted and the duration of power outages when these main lines, which serve thousands of our customers, are impacted by trees or severe weather conditions.
2. How many customers does the substation serve?
Messer Street substation serves 3,088 of our customers.
3. Will there be any outages associated with the work?
There will be no scheduled power outages required to complete this project. Our mobile substation will help ensure the reliable delivery of electric service to customers while our crews work to complete the upgrades.
4. How long will the work take?
Work to install the mobile substation and complete the upgrades is starting now and is expected to be complete in the spring.
5. Will the mobile substation take up the full load of the existing substation while the work is underway?
The mobile substation is designed to carry half the electric load, while the other half remains on the energized portion of the existing substation. There will be a few, short duration periods (1 week or less) where the mobile substation will carry the full electric load.
6. How will the work affect the nearby boat ramp?
We may be required to close the boat ramp at times while materials are being delivered to the substation. We have been working closely with the City of Laconia to provide information about this project and plan for construction. Any closures of the boat ramp for less than an hour will be posted on the bulletin board on site. We will notify the City in advance of any closures that will last longer than an hour, and the City will notify residents on the website and at City Hall.
7. When will work start and when will it be finished?
8. Will the footprint or height of the substation be altered by the work?
The footprint of the existing substation fence will remain unchanged. Some work will be conducted outside the existing fence and the site will be restored to the same condition prior to construction.
