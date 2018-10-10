MEREDITH — Having saved an estimated $200,000 in solid waste removal charges over the past three years, the Meredith Board of Selectmen voted to renew the town’s contract with the Androscoggin Valley Resource Recovery District.
Town Manager Phil Warren told the selectmen that Meredith is not experiencing the problems that many surrounding communities are facing with solid waste removal, and he credited Mike Faller, the head of the Department of Public Works, for negotiating the agreement with Androscoggin.
The cost of disposing of the trash is $50 per ton, Warren said. The additional cost of hauling it away makes the effective total cost $65 per ton. While the cost varies slightly, depending upon the type of material, it averages the $65 per ton figure, Warren said.
The new contract extends the relationship with Androscoggin Valley to 2024.
— Thomas P. Caldwell
