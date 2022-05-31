MEREDITH — Meredith police have identified the vehicle and driver from Sunday’s hit and run. The victim, a 67-year-old woman from Sanbornton, has been discharged from the hospital, according to police.
“We located the vehicle and driver,” said Det. John Eichhorn of the Meredith Police Department. “It was an elderly man. He didn’t realize he hit anyone. He thought he had hit an animal. I am calling to make [the community] aware that there is no danger to the public and it is an ongoing investigation.”
Eicchorn added that the police department is not yet willing to release the name of the driver, but acknowledged that he was a Meredith resident.
It’s not clear yet if the driver will face any charges.
“They’re felony-level charges,” Eicchorn explained. “We’re not going to make that determination. Let [the county attorney] make that decision.”
Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois stated that it was still too early to determine charges, and that the investigation was still active.
