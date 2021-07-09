Rock musician Marilyn Manson has been arrested in Los Angeles on a New Hampshire assault charge and released on personal recognizance bail.
Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, agreed to turn himself in after Gilford Police issued an arrest warrant for a 2019 assault charge and posted about it on sopcial media, which garnered national attention.
Manson was processed and released July 2 with the conditions that he not commit any crimes and appear at all court proceedings. He is also required to notify the court of any changes in his address and avoid contact with the alleged victim, according to a statement from Gilford Police. A videographer said that Manson assaulted her on August 19, 2019 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. Concert goers said they saw Manson “shoot his snot,” at the camerawoman.
Manson’s attorney Howard King claimed that the videographer who reported the assault did so after demanding $35,000 payout in civil damages for being spit on by Manson during the show, NBC10Boston reported.
For each of the two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, he could face a sentence of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
Manson will appear in court at the 4th Circuit District Division Court in Laconia. His New Hampshire attorney, Kent Barker of Winer and Bennett, LLP, declined to comment.
