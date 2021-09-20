LACONIA — A local man is being held at Belknap County Jail on charges that he stabbed someone in the early hours of Monday morning.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said his department was called to an apartment building at 380 Mile Hill Road at 12:30 a.m. on Monday for a disturbance.
“On arrival, we made contact with a number of male subjects outside, one of which was walking toward the responding officer. He had blood all over himself and said that he had been stabbed and needed to go to the hospital immediately,” Canfield said. The victim had been stabbed “in excess of five times, in the back, pretty significant stab wounds,” the chief said.
The victim identified his alleged assailant prior to being transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia. Police interviewed others remaining on the scene, including both in and outside of the apartment, and arrested Joseph Russo, 20, whose residence is listed as the same address where the incident took place.
Russo was arraigned later on Monday on charges of first degree assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in the county jail with no bond as he awaits trial.
