School lunch debt

Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun illustration

LACONIA — In the three months since school started, students in the city's district have accumulated $15,400 in school meal debt — and climbing. About 340 students, a fifth of the district, have balances in the negative, though individual debt ranges from cents to hundreds of dollars.

Lunch debt has weighed on the district, and the education system more broadly, since long before the pandemic. By comparison, the district had just over $30,000 in debt when schools closed in March 2020. But that total was accumulated over several years, and this year the balance for all students started at zero.

