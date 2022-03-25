LACONIA — Theresa Caputo, more commonly known as the Long Island Medium, is coming to the Colonial Theatre for two nights in April for live readings with the audience. Caputo's shows take place April 11 and 12.
“I was just at Concord this past fall, and we just discovered this theater in Laconia so I'm excited.” Caputo said.
Since 2011, Caputo has appeared in her own reality television show, traveling the country and utilizing what she calls her "gift," to communicate with the the dead, providing comfort and closure to their living relatives.
Caputo said that she felt different her entire life, but didn't realize her supernatural ability until she was nearly 30. “From the age of four, I remember sensing and feeling things other people didn't, like people standing at the foot of my bed. For me I come from a very spiritual or strong faith family. No one ever made a big deal about it.”
Caputo described herself as incredibly anxious during her adulthood. “I attended a spiritual awareness class for my anxiety,” Caputo recalled. “Through that class, it was a safe place for me to experience my gift and understand my gift.”
Once Caputo became more comfortable with her gift, one of the biggest cataclysms of the 21st Century brought her more purpose and clarity.
“It wasn't until 2001, until after 9/11,” Caputo recalled,. “I learned after 9/11, sometimes people are left with burdens and guilt or 'should've,' 'could've' or maybe an 'if only' when they lose a loved one. At that time, I decided to do what I do.”
From there, Caputo started using her talent professionally until one chance encounter with a client launched her media career.
“Ten years later, my manager now, approached me, she lost her dad and she came to me for a reading,” Caputo said. “She felt that her coming to the experience changed her life and that anyone who lost a loved one needed to be able to experience this.”
Since that fateful meeting, Caputo has launched a medium media empire, writing books, appearing on talk shows, getting her own TLC program and performing live at venues like the Colonial, where she interacts with members of the audience to provide closure and comfort from their deceased loved ones.
“I wasn't able to leave my house struggling with anxiety, here I am now touring on a bus and doing live shows standing in front of thousands,” Caputo said, recalling how her career has transformed her life.
As for the size of her shows, Caputo said that she doesn't really have much a of a preference.
“Whether its 10,000 or 200, it's changing people's lives,” Caputo said. “When you watch someone being healed and changed in a positive way, you can't even describe it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.