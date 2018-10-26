MANCHESTER — Democrat Chris Pappas has announced that more than 100 Republicans and Republicans-turned-independents from across the First Congressional District are supporting his bid to represent them, including several from Central New Hampshire.
“Republicans for Chris Pappas” include Liz Hager and Robert Joseph of New Hampton, Alida Millham, Peter Millham, Richard Coggon, and Donna Gaudet Hosmer of Laconia, Marlene Woodaman of Meredith, and Richard Thayer of Wolfeboro.
Pappas, currently serving on the New Hampshire Executive Council, claims a record of working across party lines to make progress for the people of New Hampshire. As a small business owner, he said he understands the challenges the state faces and says he knows what it takes to work with people of diverse points of view.
“I’m proud to have the support of so many Republicans as we put together a broad coalition of voters to win this seat,” said Pappas. “We need checks and balances in our nation’s capital, and we must fundamentally change the way Washington does business. The support our campaign is attracting demonstrates that people want to work together to get the job done.”
