SANDWICH — Lightning is believed to be the cause of a house fire in North Sandwich in which a local woman died Thursday night, authorities report.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office identified the victim as Janet Brown, age 84, who died from smoke inhalation, according to the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

