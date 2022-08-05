SANDWICH — Lightning is believed to be the cause of a house fire in North Sandwich in which a local woman died Thursday night, authorities report.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office identified the victim as Janet Brown, age 84, who died from smoke inhalation, according to the state Medical Examiner’s Office.
“At this time in the investigation, the cause of the fire appears to have been a lightning strike,” the Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement released to the media Friday afternoon.
The investigation into the fire is continuing.
Authorities were alerted to the fire at 247 Bennett St. at about 10:52 p.m. Thursday.
Sandwich Police Sgt. Karl Koch said one section of the house was engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading rapidly when he arrived on the scene shortly before midnight.
The fire summoned firefighters and apparatus from several surrounding communities, he said.
The house is situated 8½ miles from Center Sandwich, close to the White Mountain National Forest.
Brown is listed as the owner of the house, according to town records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.