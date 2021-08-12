LACONIA — A person looking to serve as a ward poll worker was the only one to file candidacy papers on Thursday — the next to the last day of the filing period.
Karen Sullivan filed for Ward 3 clerk, according to the City Clerk’s Office.
The filing period for city offices closes at 5 p.m. today.
The posts of mayor, each of the six City Council seats, and three seats on the School Board are up for election in November.
In addition, the ward posts of moderator, clerk, selectman, and supervisor of the checklist in each of the city’s six wards are also on the ballot.
