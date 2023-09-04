LACONIA — With the award of a $2.5 million, five-year federal grant from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services, Lakes Region Mental Health Center will launch new and expanded supports and services for those experiencing homelessness. Initiatives funded by the grant include a full-time, on-the-ground outreach worker, harm reduction supplies and education, housing, childcare and transportation vouchers and increased services to support people in recovery towards self-efficacy.

“Anecdotally, we all know that there is a real problem with homelessness in our area, but it's hard when you don't have the funding or necessarily the programs to support that,” said Christine Alvarez, chief quality officer at LRMHC. “This is an incredible opportunity to get people the help that they need.” 

