Wizard of Oz

A group dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" earned first place in the group category at last year's Lakes Region Costume Festival to benefit the nonprofit, which supports victims of human trafficking. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Witches, warlocks, vampires and teams dressed as Rugrats, the Addams Family and characters from "The Wizard of Oz" gathered at the Margate Resort last October to raise money for Brigid’s House of Hope, the state’s first supportive housing for victims of human trafficking.

This year, the 2nd Annual Lakes Region Costume Festival returns to the Margate at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, to muster support for this unique program with a steady demand.

