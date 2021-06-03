LACONIA — Students no longer need to wear face masks when they are outside school buildings, following new guidance released by the state.
The state Department of Health and Human Services issued new guidance Wednesday saying that with levels of community transmission of coronavirus continuing to drop, schools may remove masks in outdoor settings, including recess and non-contact sports, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.
Superintendent Steve Tucker said the new guidance went into effect immediately. He said action by the School Board was not necessary because the board had already voted to follow DHHS guidance.
On Tuesday the board voted to let student athletes decide for themselves whether to wear face masks during competition, based on a recommendation from the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association. But, despite an appeal by board member Laura Dunn, it stopped short of lifting the requirement for other outdoor activities, including recess or physical education classes.
Tucker said Thursday that from now on the only time students or staff will be required to wear face masks is when they are inside and are unable to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more, in accordance with pre-existing state guidance.
