The school board voted 6-1 at its Tuesday meeting to accept a nearly $6 million federal grant, which funds increased in-school mental health services for students. Superintendent Steve Tucker, right, discusses the grant's goals at the board's meeting. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The Laconia School Board accepted a federal grant of about $5.9 million through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at its meeting Tuesday night. The grant is aimed at improving school-based mental health systems and increasing ties between schools and community mental health organizations. The city, alongside Manchester, was among just 21 school districts nationwide awarded this grant.

“We have some kids who are struggling with mental health issues and this grant provides for services, it provides for staff, including social workers,” said Superintendent Steve Tucker. “This grant allows us to support some of those important positions and services.”

