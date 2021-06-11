Saturday, June 12
FIM North American Vintage Championships, 8 a.m., at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1122 NH Route 106 in Loudon
15th Annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride, 11 a.m., starts and ends at the Naswa Resort, 1086 Weirs Blvd in Laconia
Bike Show: Sport Bikes Only, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Weirs Beach Drive-In. 603-455-0458.
Sunday, June 13
AMA Gypsy Tour, 10:30 a.m., starts on Lakeside Avenue and ends at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Monday, June 14
Life of Ridetime to benefit families of fallen first responders, 9 a.m., starts at Laconia Harley-Davidson, 239 Daniel Webster Hwy in Meredith. lifeofaridetime.org, 732-210-6910.
Mae-West Memorial Pet Run Ride, 10 a.m., starts at Rally Headquarters in Weirs Beach
Tribute to long-time Motorcyclists hosted by Paul Cote & Check Twice Signs, 6-8 p.m., at Looney Bin, 554 Endicott St. N. in Laconia
Tuesday, June 15
Ride to the Racetrack to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities, 9 a.m., starts at Laconia Harley-Davidson
Bagger & Vintage Motorcycle Show Sponsored by Haymond Law Firm, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Weirs Beach Drive-In. 603-455-0458.
Ride to Bentley’s Saloon guided by WinniHOG #2529 Chapter, 10:30 a.m., starts at Laconia Harley-Davidson. bentleyssaloon.com.
Hill Climb Expo hosted by U.S. Classic Racing Association, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Tower Street in Weirs Beach
Wednesday, June 16
Gunstock Amateur Hill Climb, 9 a.m., at Gunstock Mountain Resort, 719 Cherry Valley Road in Gilford. gunstock.com/camping/summer-camping/bike-week-camping
Ladies Ride led by Ladies of Harley Chapter, 9 a.m., starts at Laconia Harley-Davidson, 239 Daniel Webster Hwy in Meredith
Covered Bridge Gypsy Tour, 10 a.m., starts at Rally Headquarters - Weirs Beach Boardwalk
Ride-In Bike Show sponsored by Haymond Law Firm, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Weirs Beach Drive-In. 603-455-0458.
98th Rally Anniversary Celebration, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Naswa Resort, 1086 Weirs Blvd in Laconia
Fireworks Show sponsored by Progressive Insurance and presented by Atlas Fireworks, 10 p.m., at Weirs Beach Boardwalk
Thursday, June 17
“Ride to the Sky” Guided tour to Mt. Washington Auto Road led by WinniHOG #2529 Chapter, 7 a.m., leaves from Laconia Harley-Davidson, 239 Daniel Webster Hwy in Meredith
We LOVE Laconia Motorcycle Week Ride, 10:30 a.m., leaves from Rally Headquarters - Weirs Beach Boardwalk. LaconiaMCWeek.com.
Slow Race & MC Rodeo, 1 p.m., at the Historic Train Station in downtown Laconia. 603-455-0458.
Antique Bike Show, 4-8 p.m., at Mystic Meadows, 2075 Parade Road in Laconia
28th Annual POW/MIA Freedom Ride, 6 p.m., starts at Winnipesaukee Crossing
Inaugural Tattoo Contest, 6 p.m., at the Naswa Resort in Laconia. 603-455-0458.
Friday, June 18
Swap Meet, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at Opechee Park in Laconia. 603-455-0458.
City of Laconia Bike Show, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Opechee Park in Laconia. 603-455-0458.
Custom Bike Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Historic Train Station, 11 Veterans Square in Laconia
Wave to Belknap County Nursing Home Residents, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 30 County Drive in Laconia
Motorcycle Lights Parade, 8 p.m., starts at Laconia City Hall
NorthEast Motorcycle Road Racing: ASRA Team Challenge and Supermoto Practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. NHMS.com.
Saturday, June 19
CHOPPER Bike Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Weirs Beach Drive-In. 603-455-0458.
Hot Legs Contest sponsored by Sick Boy Motorcycles, 6-8 p.m., at Weirs Beach Drive-In, 76 Endicott St. N. in Laconia. 603-455-0458.
98th Loudon Classic Middleweight Grand Prix at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1122 NH Route 106 in Loudon. nhms.com.
