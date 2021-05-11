LACONIA — Members of the city firefighters union will receive a 1.8 percent cost-of-living pay increase in their new contract, which was approved by the City Council on Monday night.
The agreement begins on July 1 and extends to June 30, 2022.
Under the current three-year agreement, signed in 2018, pay for a probationary firefighter who is an emergency medical technician starts at $19.80 per hour.
Those with more than 10 years experience and paramedic certification get $28.52 an hour.
Captain/paramedics can make as much as $36.54, while lieutenants can make as much as $33.28.
