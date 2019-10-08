ALTON — Jessica A. Call of Wolfeboro is the new town planner, after being selected from a pool of about one dozen applicants.
Call originally began her employment with Alton in 2016 as the Planning Department secretary. Selectmen promoted her to town planner to fill a vacancy by outgoing Town Planner Nicola Strong, who left for another municipality.
Call’s previous work experience includes roughly four years with the town of Hooksett, where she initially volunteered in the Finance Department for several months and subsequently worked for several years in the Public Works Department and the Community Development Department as the administrative assistant. Her work at that time was centered around planning, zoning, code enforcement, and public works.
Prior to her municipal government work, Call was employed in Massachusetts in the District Attorney’s Office in Salem as the grand jury secretary and later as a teacher in early education in Beverly for several years.
Call’s education includes degrees from North Shore Community College and Marian Court College.
Call resides in Wolfeboro with her two children, 17-year-old Ian and 14-year-old Zoe. Her oldest son, Erik, lives in Massachusetts, working in the restaurant business, and is an artist in his spare time.
Call’s interests are gardening, fishing, and sewing. She also stays busy volunteering as the director of education for the Women’s Defense League of New Hampshire.
“Having worked with Jessica while on the Zoning Board and sitting on the interview panel, I can say without hesitation that she has done a great job for the ZBA and the town as a whole, and will continue to do so,” said said Selectman Paul LaRochelle.
Town Administrator Elizabeth Dionne said, “Jessica is highly thought of here. Her years of land use knowledge are an asset. While she was the interim town planner here in Alton, she showed a high level of being proactive. She created the 2020 Planning Department budget with detailed backup, started up the annual CIP Committee process, and has begun creating a thorough bond policy for the Planning Board to approve and follow. I look forward to continuing a great working relationship with her.”
Dionne invites the public to stop in any time to meet and congratulation Call.
