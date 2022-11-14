Dawn Longval

Dawn Longval, founder of Isaiah 61 Cafe in Laconia, stands in the shelter portion of the space, which just received approval to operate on a permanent basis during cold weather. (Roberta Baker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The 30-bed low-barrier shelter at Isaiah 61 Cafe will be open from Dec. 1 through March 31, 2023, regardless of the weather or outdoor temperature, after securing city approvals last month to provide overnight shelter during the coldest part of the year.

For Dennis Vallaincourt, who has spent several winters outside, and others in line for hot lunch at the soup kitchen on New Salem Street, it’s comforting news.

