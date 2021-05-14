TILTON — After narrowing down the field of candidates from 25 to 4, Municipal Resources Inc. completed its task of recommending the most highly qualified law enforcement officers to the Tilton Selectmen for consideration as the town's next chief of police, according to a press release from the town.
Selectmen, wanting community involvement in the process, appointed an experienced group of people to serve as the interview team for the next police chief, the statement said. That team included a Tilton Police Officer, a local police chief, a community member experienced in mental health, a longstanding and highly respected community member, and one selectman. The interview team has narrowed the field to three finalists who will be interviewed over the next three weeks (one candidate a week) beginning with the first candidate on May 20.
Each candidate will have an opportunity to tour the new police station, meet with Police Department personnel and interested community members, and end with a nonpublic interview with the Tilton Selectmen. The community interviews will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the next three Thursdays (May 20, 27, and June 3) and are expected to take place at the Police Department at 45 Sanborn Road. (Please call or check the website to confirm the location if you wish to attend.)
Selectman Scott Ruggles, who serves on the interview team, said, “We thought it was extremely important that stakeholders in our community have the opportunity to meet the candidates. We want this process to be open and transparent; our next chief will lead us into 21st century policing and embrace not only our community, but also the tenets of the NH Commission on Law Enforcement – Accountability, Community and Transparency.”
To learn more about how you might participate in the process, you can visit the Tilton website at tiltonnh.org or call Town Administrator Jeanie Forrester at 286-4521, ext. 101.
