New Hampshire Senate Bill 276 was written to support the economic balance of New Hampshire's workforce by ensuring that 65% of graduating high school students will have the opportunity for immediate post-secondary qualifications, from certificates and industry-recognized credentials to advanced degrees by 2025. Referred to as “The Drive to 65,” the focus of the legislation is on reducing education and training costs to both students and employers, providing easier access and entry into the workforce by creating ways for New Hampshire high school students to earn career-ready credentials. To meet the needs of SB 276 and the needs of a future in which careers and opportunities will be constantly changing, Laconia High School has created a vertical plan for learning that is a commitment to helping our students realize their futures. This four-year vertical plan includes a future learning pathway system of rich, cohesive, and relevant learning experiences purposefully designed to have a transformative impact in preparing students for life readiness. The plan is the next step in an ongoing framework built to support student life-readiness.
In 2017-2018, Laconia began its journey to identify skills that were most important in making students career- and college-ready. Known then as work-study practices or “soft-skills,” the school district worked closely with parents and guardians, local businesses, and community leaders to develop what is now known as the Laconia Portrait of a Graduate. The six attributes that make up the portrait — communication, collaboration, creativity, problem-solving, self direction, and perseverance — are taught and assessed in all classrooms across the district, and serve as the framework by which all teachers plan learning experiences. Now, with students across the district beginning to realize and internalize the Portrait of a Graduate, the district’s logical next steps are to provide students with opportunities to actualize these attributes. Laconia High School’s four-year vertical plan incorporates experiences that do just that, while also focusing on developing student relationships, enriching student interests, and enhancing executive functioning and social emotional learning skills. During their four years at Laconia High School, the vertical plan ensures that all students can choose to engage in innovative learning experiences that are integrated and connected and give a clear sense of purpose to what students are learning while helping them create and execute a plan for future-readiness.
