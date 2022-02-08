MEREDITH — Despite the cancellation of the New England Pond Hockey Classic due to poor ice conditions, the Meredith Rotary Club Ice Fishing Derby is still set for this coming weekend. Last week’s strange weather made the surface of Meredith Bay unusable for ice skates, while heavy wet snow cracked the ice in some locations.
Fortunately for the derby, the ice does not have to be in the same condition as a hockey rink. The most important factor is ice thickness.
Despite the optimism, the derby’s volunteer Chair John Columbus still stressed caution while fishing this weekend.
“What we always tell people is that common sense prevails,” said Columbus, who highlighted the importance of local expertise when it comes to setting up safe ice fishing shanties. “We’ve had a nice cold winter so far. We’ve had many nights below zero so the ice is good in the vast majority of the locations.”
The derby kicks of this Saturday, and the winning catches will be announced late Sunday afternoon.
