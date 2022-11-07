LACONIA — It’s a dog’s heaven and a dog lover’s paradise when both species can communicate easily. Through her canine education classes starting Tuesday night at the New Hampshire Humane Society, Lisa Caputo of Belmont, who has worked with dogs and humans for 20 years, hopes to raise the level of companionship and mutual understanding.

“We’re all human, so we expect a lot. We just expect them to do what we say,” said Caputo, who is offering level one dog training for puppies and their owners, plus manners lessons for dogs 8 months and up in sessions that run for five weeks.

